China urges Cambodia to protect nationals amid ‘missing’ cases tied to scam compounds

China’s ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wenbin, has urged the Cambodian government to strengthen protection for Chinese citizens after a recent rise in reports of nationals going missing or losing contact in the country—cases Beijing says are often linked to cyberfraud compounds.
According to statements cited by regional media, Wang raised the issue in separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Sokha and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, calling the incidents “inconsistent with the traditional friendship” between the two countries and a “serious obstacle” to deeper cooperation.
The embassy said many serious cases involve alleged illegal detention, violent assault and online fraud linked to scam compounds—part of a wider crackdown that intensified after the arrest and extradition of alleged scam-network figure Chen Zhi earlier this month.
The pressure comes as Cambodia moves to boost tourism, including a four-month visa-exemption pilot for Chinese tourists scheduled for June 15 to October 15, 2026, allowing stays of up to 14 days.