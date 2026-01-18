China urges Cambodia to protect nationals amid ‘missing’ cases tied to scam compounds

China’s ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wenbin, has urged the Cambodian government to strengthen protection for Chinese citizens after a recent rise in reports of nationals going missing or losing contact in the country—cases Beijing says are often linked to cyberfraud compounds.

According to statements cited by regional media, Wang raised the issue in separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Sokha and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, calling the incidents “inconsistent with the traditional friendship” between the two countries and a “serious obstacle” to deeper cooperation.