Fine Arts Department ready to restore conflict-damaged Prasat Ta Kwai

Phanombut Chantarachot, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, said on Friday (December 26) that no archaeological site anywhere in the world should be destroyed because of war. He said countries have therefore agreed that archaeological sites must not be used as strongholds or bases for military operations.

He said there was clear evidence that Cambodia had breached this international norm by using Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province as an operational site, stockpiling weapons there and laying landmines. As a result of the fighting, he said, Prasat Ta Kwai has been damaged.

Phanombut stressed that the Fine Arts Department is able to restore the site. He compared the situation to the collapse of Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom about 50 years ago due to a natural disaster, noting that the department was able to restore the stupa to a stable, strong and beautiful condition.