Ministry of Culture denies Cambodia registered 22 Thai literary works

A recent claim circulating on social media that "Cambodia has successfully registered 22 Thai literary works with UNESCO" has sparked concerns and criticism regarding the Thai government's actions.

In response, Thailand's Ministry of Culture has issued a detailed clarification to the public, asserting that the information is "false" and based on a misunderstanding.

Fact Check: Cambodia Registers "Performing Arts," Not "Literature"

The Ministry explained that what Cambodia submitted and successfully registered with UNESCO is the "Royal Ballet of Cambodia", a performing art form, not 22 literary works as suggested in the claim. The Royal Ballet of Cambodia was officially recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2003, not a list of literary works.

The literary works mentioned, such as Krai Thong, Phra Sang, and Unarut, are simply part of the "Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Cambodia," published in 2005. This compilation includes theatrical scripts used in the Royal Ballet of Cambodia but was never submitted directly to UNESCO for registration.