Cabinet approves carbon credits for TFEX derivatives trading

On February 10, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said after the cabinet meeting that ministers approved the Finance Ministry’s proposal to expand the list of reference assets under the Futures Trading Act B.E. 2546 (2003), under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).





The key change is to allow carbon credits to be used as reference assets in the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), or derivatives market. The move is described as upgrading Thailand’s financial infrastructure in line with global trends and preparing the country to fully support the green economy.

The approval also includes adding greenhouse gas emissions allowances (allowances) and renewable energy certificates (RECs) as reference assets. This is intended to give businesses tools to manage price risk and plan environmental costs more effectively, in line with national goals to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.