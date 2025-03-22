Bangkok, Ireland to manage local development challenges of both cities

The Governor of Bangkok and the Minister exchanged views on local governance issues between Bangkok and Ireland.
Management and challenges in local administration were discussed, including housing for low-income people, traffic and BMA policies such as the Traffy Fondue platform and the 15-Minute Park.
Additionally, the Governor of Bangkok and the Minister participated in a tree-planting activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Republic of Ireland at Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district.
They jointly planted two jacaranda trees, and 48 more trees were donated to BMA for further planting.
Afterward, the Governor of Bangkok led the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning and his delegation to visit the Bangkok City Model Exhibition.
On this occasion, the Governor presented a 6-inch Benjarong porcelain plate with a printed BMA logo as a souvenir.
The event was attended by Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer for BMA, executives from the Environment Department, International Affairs Department and relevant officials at the Benjakitti Forest Museum Building (Tobacco Authority of Thailand) in Khlong Toei district.
