Powell says DOJ threat aims to pressure Fed on rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said the US Department of Justice has served the central bank with grand jury subpoenas and threatened a criminal indictment linked to his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee about cost overruns on a multi-year renovation of historic Fed office buildings.

In an unusually forceful public statement, Powell said the legal threat was a “pretext” and argued it was driven by political pressure over interest rates rather than the renovation project itself. He said the Federal Reserve will continue to set policy based on economic data and its mandate, and warned against intimidation that could undermine central-bank independence.

The episode marks a sharp escalation in tensions between President Donald Trump and the Fed, after repeated criticism from the White House over the pace of rate cuts. Trump has denied directing the Justice Department action while continuing to attack Powell’s performance, according to US media reports.

Investors are watching for market spillovers and broader implications for US institutional credibility, with analysts and lawmakers warning the confrontation could raise risk premia if confidence in monetary-policy independence is damaged.