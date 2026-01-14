Central banks worldwide back Powell in standoff with Trump

Central banks worldwide have shown full unity, rallying behind Jerome Powell in his battle against the Trump administration. They emphasized that central bank independence is a crucial foundation for price stability, financial stability, and overall economic stability.

Bloomberg reports that central bank governors from across the globe expressed support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after the Trump administration applied pressure like never before on the Federal Reserve.

In response to threats of criminal charges against the U.S. financial agency, central bank governors, including the ECB President, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada, stated that they stood firmly alongside the Fed and Powell, voicing their full “unity.”

Powell himself has taken a more aggressive stance in recent days, accusing Trump of trying to seize control over monetary policy after the President complained for months about the high interest rates.

“The independence of central banks is the cornerstone of price stability, financial stability, and economic stability for the benefit of the people we serve,” the central bank governors stated in a declaration on Tuesday (January 13). “Therefore, it is critically important to preserve this independence, through full respect for the law and democratic oversight.”

This coordinated response reflects increasing alarm over the systematic undermining of financial independence within the world’s most important central banks. Joint statements of such solidarity are typically reserved for global crises like the 2008 financial crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic, not for defending an individual central banker.