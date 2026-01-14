Aircraft shortage still haunts airlines despite record load factors

2026 is expected to be a golden year for the global aviation industry, buoyed by economic recoveries in several countries and the aftermath of a low-growth year in 2025, which makes comparisons look favorable.

According to the Global Outlook for Air Transport-Trade, AI, and the Energy Transition report by IATA (International Air Transport Association), global passenger traffic is projected to grow by 4.9% in 2026, a slight improvement reflecting global GDP growth.

Passenger numbers are forecast to rise by 7.3% compared to the previous year, driven by strong economic momentum in markets like China, India, and Vietnam, boosting both domestic and international travel.

Global passenger load factors (PLF) have reached record highs, with the peak of 86% in August 2025 marking the highest monthly figure in aviation history. The average PLF for the year is expected to be 83.7%, slightly above the 2024 level.

"This performance is supported by strict capacity management, strong demand, and high aircraft utilization," IATA said, adding that PLF will increase slightly to 83.8% in 2026 as airlines continue to grapple with aircraft shortages, limiting available seats.