Aviation industry expects higher profits in 2025 riding on higher demand

The global aviation industry is expected to see higher profit and net margin in 2025 compared to the previous year despite challenges in cost and supply chain issues, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA forecast that the industry would generate a profit of US$36.6 billion in 2025, with a net margin of 3.6%, a slight improvement over the previously forecast net profit of $31.5 billion for 2024, with a net margin of 3.3%.

The average net profit per passenger is expected to be $7, slightly down from the peak of $7.9 in 2023 but higher than $6.4 in 2024.

"The total revenue for the industry in 2025 is expected to reach US$1.007 trillion, a 4.4% increase from 2024, marking the first time the industry’s revenue would exceed $1 trillion. The number of passengers is expected to reach 5.2 billion, up 6.7%, marking the first time passenger numbers would exceed 5 billion. The volume of cargo is projected to reach 72.5 million tons, up 5.8% from 2024," IATA revealed.

The IATA estimates that the Asia-Pacific market will remain the largest in terms of passenger traffic, with China accounting for over 40% of the volume. This represents an 18.6% growth, partly driven by market stimulation from relaxed visa requirements in several countries, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.