Summer thunderstorms expected across upper Thailand from May 9-12 

FRIDAY, MAY 09, 2025

Summer thunderstorms are forecast to affect many provinces in upper Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, between May 9 and 12.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has predicted outbreaks of summer storms, beginning with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes in parts of the Northeast, before spreading to other regions.

This weather pattern is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot conditions are currently prevailing.

The public in upper Thailand is advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly due to strong winds, hail and lightning. People should avoid outdoor activities during storms and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards.

Residents are also urged to watch out for severe weather conditions and the risk of flash flooding and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.

Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage. The TMD also recommends that people take care of their health during this period of fluctuating weather conditions.

The affected areas are as follows:

May 9 

  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

May 10

  • North: Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

May 11

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

May 12

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
  • Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly wind prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South is strengthening, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang between May 10 and 12.

Residents in the South are advised to remain alert to the possibility of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in areas near waterways, foothills and low-lying terrain.

The strengthening winds are expected to generate waves in the Andaman Sea of up to two metres in height, and exceed two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. The TMD has advised all vessels to proceed with caution and to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

 

