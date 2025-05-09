Summer thunderstorms expected across upper Thailand from May 9-12 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has predicted outbreaks of summer storms, beginning with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes in parts of the Northeast, before spreading to other regions.

This weather pattern is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot conditions are currently prevailing.

The public in upper Thailand is advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly due to strong winds, hail and lightning. People should avoid outdoor activities during storms and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards.

Residents are also urged to watch out for severe weather conditions and the risk of flash flooding and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.

Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage. The TMD also recommends that people take care of their health during this period of fluctuating weather conditions.