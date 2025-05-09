Summer thunderstorms expected across upper Thailand from May 9-12 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has predicted outbreaks of summer storms, beginning with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning strikes in parts of the Northeast, before spreading to other regions.
This weather pattern is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot conditions are currently prevailing.
The public in upper Thailand is advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly due to strong winds, hail and lightning. People should avoid outdoor activities during storms and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards.
Residents are also urged to watch out for severe weather conditions and the risk of flash flooding and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.
Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage. The TMD also recommends that people take care of their health during this period of fluctuating weather conditions.
The affected areas are as follows:
Meanwhile, the southwesterly wind prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South is strengthening, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang between May 10 and 12.
Residents in the South are advised to remain alert to the possibility of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in areas near waterways, foothills and low-lying terrain.
The strengthening winds are expected to generate waves in the Andaman Sea of up to two metres in height, and exceed two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. The TMD has advised all vessels to proceed with caution and to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.