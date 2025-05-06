Heavy rains cause flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas

At 7.23am, Phraeksa Road in Samut Prakan province was inundated, causing traffic jams in both directions from Wat Phraeksa to the Russmi-Ananda Market. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.
By 8am, motorists reported heavy rainfall along Rama IX Road and warned drivers turning into Soi Taweemit—also known as Soi MCOT—to exercise caution due to flooding.
At 8.17 am, traffic began to build up on Somdet Phra Pinklao Road near Pata Pinklao shopping mall as a result of the rain.
At 8.20 am, Srinagarindra Road near the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Samut Prakan Intersection was flooded across the left two lanes, leading to significant congestion.
Samut Prakan Provincial Police urged the public to avoid Phuttaraksa Road in both directions due to persistent flooding along a stretch of approximately 150 metres.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), light to moderate rainfall, with some heavy downpours, was observed across many parts of Bangkok and its vicinity throughout the morning.
Affected districts in Bangkok included Thung Khru, Rat Burana, Yannawa, Pathumwan, Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Rak, Thonburi, Chom Thong, Bang Khun Thian, Khlong San, Bangkok Yai, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok Noi, Ratchathewi, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lat Phrao, Bang Khen, Khlong Toei and Huai Khwang, as well as various parts of Samut Prakan.
Residents in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces are advised to monitor weather updates closely and avoid flood-prone or heavily congested routes if travel is not essential, the TMD said. The department also recommended allowing extra travel time and driving with caution for safety.