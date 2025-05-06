Heavy rains cause flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas

At 7.23am, Phraeksa Road in Samut Prakan province was inundated, causing traffic jams in both directions from Wat Phraeksa to the Russmi-Ananda Market. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

By 8am, motorists reported heavy rainfall along Rama IX Road and warned drivers turning into Soi Taweemit—also known as Soi MCOT—to exercise caution due to flooding.