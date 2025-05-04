Heavy rain to lash South, thundershowers expected in Bangkok

SUNDAY, MAY 04, 2025

Residents in the South have been warned of thundershowers and isolated heavy rain on Sunday, which could potentially trigger flash floods. 

People in Bangkok and surrounding areas have also been advised to prepare for thundershowers and gusty winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has urged residents in the affected areas to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy rainfall and accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

The department also reported that waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around one metre in height, and over two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in thundershower-affected zones.

Additionally, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in some parts of the North, Northeast, and Central regions, with hot weather during the day. The TMD has urged the public to be cautious of storm-related dangers and to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions.

Today's weather forecast

  • North: Hot weather with thundershowers and gusty winds in 20% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperature: Low 22–24°C, High 35–38°C
  • Northeast: Thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the area, particularly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature: Low 22–25°C, High 32–35°C
  • Central: Hot weather with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Temperature: Low 24–25°C, High 35–39°C
  • East: Thundershowers in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperature: Low 22–24°C, High 32–35°C
  • South (East coast): Thundershowers in 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperature: Low 23–26°C, High 33–35°C
  • South (West coast): Thundershowers in 70% of the area with heavy rain in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperature: Low 23–24°C, High 32–35°C
  • Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40% of the area. Temperature: Low 24–25°C, High 34–36°C
