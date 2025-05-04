Heavy rain to lash South, thundershowers expected in Bangkok

People in Bangkok and surrounding areas have also been advised to prepare for thundershowers and gusty winds.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has urged residents in the affected areas to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy rainfall and accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas.
The department also reported that waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around one metre in height, and over two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in thundershower-affected zones.
Additionally, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in some parts of the North, Northeast, and Central regions, with hot weather during the day. The TMD has urged the public to be cautious of storm-related dangers and to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions.