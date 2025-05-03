Thunderstorms, gusty Winds, and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Thundershowers are likely across the upper regions, with isolated gusty winds possible in the North, Northeast, and Central areas, the department said.
Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert of severe weather and take care of their health amid changing conditions.
In the South, an easterly wave is affecting the Gulf, while northwesterly winds dominate the Andaman Sea. This pattern is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, the department said.
People in the lower South should be cautious of heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.
Wave heights in the Gulf are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels operating in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should avoid navigating through stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-37°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.