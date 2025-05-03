Thunderstorms, gusty Winds, and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Thundershowers are likely across the upper regions, with isolated gusty winds possible in the North, Northeast, and Central areas, the department said.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert of severe weather and take care of their health amid changing conditions.

In the South, an easterly wave is affecting the Gulf, while northwesterly winds dominate the Andaman Sea. This pattern is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, the department said.

People in the lower South should be cautious of heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.

Wave heights in the Gulf are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels operating in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should avoid navigating through stormy areas, the department warned.