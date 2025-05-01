Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic jams in Samut Prakan on Labor Day

THURSDAY, MAY 01, 2025

Heavy rain early this morning (May 1) has led to widespread flooding across Samut Prakan province, causing severe traffic congestion and difficult driving conditions—especially for small vehicles. 

The main affected roads include Sukhumvit, Thepharak, and Srinagarindra, with flooding reported at several key points. Authorities advise the public to plan travel accordingly and avoid flooded routes.

At 6:31 AM on Thursday, the Traffic Division of Samrong Nuea Police Station reported standing floodwater in their jurisdiction due to the intense pre-dawn rainfall, affecting multiple key routes:

Sukhumvit Road

Inbound:

  • From the PTT gas station to Big C, 1–2 left lanes submerged with water reaching sidewalk level. Small cars struggle to pass.
  • From Pu Chao Saming Phrai Intersection heading to Samrong Nuea Police Station, 1–2 left lanes flooded, water depth 5–10 cm. Small vehicles advised to avoid.

Outbound:

  • From Thepharak Intersection to Pu Chao Saming Phrai Intersection, 2–3 lanes flooded, water level even with the sidewalk for around 100 metres.
  • From Big C to the Samut Prakan city boundary, 2–3 left lanes submerged, water level at sidewalk height.

Thepharak Road

Inbound:

  • From Si Thepha Intersection toward Toyota Sure, 2–3 lanes flooded, water level at sidewalk height. Small cars struggle to pass.
  • From Hino Company to Thepharak Intersection, 2–3 lanes flooded, traffic moving slowly.


Srinagarindra Road

Inbound:

  • From Sri Dan Bus Stop to the Bang Na boundary, 3 lanes submerged, water up to sidewalk level, impassable for small vehicles.

Outbound:

  • From Si Krin Intersection to Big C, about 200 meters of road flooded, water level at sidewalk height.
  • From Sri Thepha Intersection to TK Chu Bridge, water depth 10–15 cm for around 100 metres.

Additionally, JS100 radio station reported that at the Pu Chao Saming Phrai Intersection traffic light, turning onto Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road is also affected by flooding.


Advice for road users

The public who must travel through the affected areas are advised to exercise extra caution while driving. Please check your route before departing and avoid flooded roads if possible, in order to reduce traffic congestion.

