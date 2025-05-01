Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic jams in Samut Prakan on Labor Day

The main affected roads include Sukhumvit, Thepharak, and Srinagarindra, with flooding reported at several key points. Authorities advise the public to plan travel accordingly and avoid flooded routes.

At 6:31 AM on Thursday, the Traffic Division of Samrong Nuea Police Station reported standing floodwater in their jurisdiction due to the intense pre-dawn rainfall, affecting multiple key routes:

Sukhumvit Road

Inbound :

From the PTT gas station to Big C, 1–2 left lanes submerged with water reaching sidewalk level. Small cars struggle to pass.

From Pu Chao Saming Phrai Intersection heading to Samrong Nuea Police Station, 1–2 left lanes flooded, water depth 5–10 cm. Small vehicles advised to avoid.

Outbound :