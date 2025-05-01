Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic jams in Samut Prakan on Labor Day

The main affected roads include Sukhumvit, Thepharak, and Srinagarindra, with flooding reported at several key points. Authorities advise the public to plan travel accordingly and avoid flooded routes.
At 6:31 AM on Thursday, the Traffic Division of Samrong Nuea Police Station reported standing floodwater in their jurisdiction due to the intense pre-dawn rainfall, affecting multiple key routes:
Sukhumvit Road
Inbound:
Outbound:
Thepharak Road
Inbound:
Srinagarindra Road
Inbound:
Outbound:
Additionally, JS100 radio station reported that at the Pu Chao Saming Phrai Intersection traffic light, turning onto Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road is also affected by flooding.
Advice for road users
The public who must travel through the affected areas are advised to exercise extra caution while driving. Please check your route before departing and avoid flooded roads if possible, in order to reduce traffic congestion.