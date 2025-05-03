Unstable weather as Thailand nears rainy season in mid-May

The current weather — marked by heat, thunderstorms, and sudden rain — is a sign of this seasonal shift.

Authorities are warning the public to prepare for severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, flash floods, and changing wind patterns.

The Pre-Monsoon Phase

This transition period, known as the pre-southwest monsoon phase, occurs when southerly and southeasterly winds start covering the country, bringing humidity from the Andaman Sea. This results in increased rainfall in the upper northern and northeastern regions.

During this time, weather conditions can be highly unstable, with shifting wind directions leading to wind convergence zones. The air remains hot and humid, with a high chance of thunderstorms, especially in areas directly influenced by the prevailing southerly winds. The Andaman coast and the southern west coast are now under the influence of southwesterly winds.