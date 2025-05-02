Heavy rain, strong winds in upper Thailand and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand—including Bangkok—will continue to experience thunderstorms and occasional strong winds in the North, Northeast, and Central regions, alongside hot daytime temperatures.

Residents in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds and to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. These patterns are caused by easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture over upper Thailand, where daytime heat persists.

In the South, rainfall is expected to increase, with isolated heavy showers, especially in the lower South. Residents are urged to watch out for flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones. This is due to easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with northwesterly winds covering the lower Andaman Sea.