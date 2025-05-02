Heavy rain, strong winds in upper Thailand and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand—including Bangkok—will continue to experience thunderstorms and occasional strong winds in the North, Northeast, and Central regions, alongside hot daytime temperatures.
Residents in these areas are advised to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds and to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. These patterns are caused by easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture over upper Thailand, where daytime heat persists.
In the South, rainfall is expected to increase, with isolated heavy showers, especially in the lower South. Residents are urged to watch out for flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones. This is due to easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with northwesterly winds covering the lower Andaman Sea.
Wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand are around 1 metre high, but waves may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in stormy areas.
PM2.5 Dust Levels:
Current weather conditions may contribute to the accumulation of particulate matter (PM2.5). In the Northeast, air quality ranges from moderate to fairly high levels, though a slight decrease is expected due to potential rainfall in some areas.
Thailand Weather Forecast (6am on Friday, April 2, to 6am on Saturday, April 3)
Northern Region:
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and isolated strong winds, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 31–38°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region:
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and isolated strong winds, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–39°C
Easterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region:
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and isolated strong winds, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–38°C
Easterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region:
Hot weather in the upper part of the region with thunderstorms in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 32–37°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Seas: Waves below 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
Southeasterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Seas: Waves around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
Northwesterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Seas: Waves below 1 metre; offshore around 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Bangkok and Surrounding Provinces:
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 40% of the area.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h