Multiple earthquakes strike Thailand and Myanmar 

Earthquake Observation Division, Thai Department of Meteorology (TMD) reported that the epicentre of this quake was located in Myanmar, approximately 10 kilometres from the Thai border.
Several smaller earthquakes were also recorded in Myanmar, ranging from 2.0 to 3.9 magnitude.
Details of the Thailand-Myanmar Earthquakes:
April 14, 2025, 3.02.37am – Magnitude 5.3, depth 10 km, epicentre in Myanmar.
April 14, 2025, 12.04am– Magnitude 1.4, depth 1 km, epicentre in Phrao District, Chiang Mai, Thailand.
April 13, 2025, 11.46.51pm – Magnitude 3.9, depth 3 km, epicentre in Myanmar.
April 13, 2025, 11.02.44pm – Magnitude 3.4, depth 10 km, epicentre in Myanmar.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no major damage or injuries have been reported so far.