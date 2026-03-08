China protests Taiwanese premier's visit to Japan

This marked the first visit to Japan by a sitting premier of Taiwan since Japan and the self-ruled island severed diplomatic relations in 1972.

In response to the protest, Kanasugi said that the Japanese government is not in a position to comment as the Taiwanese side has explained that it was a private visit, according to the sources.

At a press conference held on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched criticisms against Japan but made no mention whatsoever of Cho's visit to Japan or the protest.