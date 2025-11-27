Narathiwat suffers oil shortage, deep South hit by Internet blackout

Although the floodwaters in Narathiwat have started subsiding, the province is facing a petrol shortage due to flooding in Songkhla, which has inhibited oil supplies to the southern border province.

Worse still, Narathiwat, along with two other southern border provinces, Yala and Pattani, were hit by an Internet blackout after an Internet junction device between Songkhla and Pattani, operated by National Telecom (NT), broke down.

Officials said NT has deployed workers to restore the Internet connection to the three southern border provinces as soon as possible.

The oil shortage in Narathiwat was confirmed by Chaiya Siyacheep, the Chief Energy Officer for Narathiwat. The Narathiwat Energy Office deployed officials to check 42 petrol stations in the province, finding that most had already run out of petrol. Some stations only had Gasohol 95 petrol available, priced at 49.59 baht per litre.