Nation Group wins 2 awards for photo, clip on World Press Freedom Day 2025

The Thai Journalists Association held an awards ceremony for its photography and short video competition under the themes “Media Freedom is People's Freedom” and “Life of a Media Worker,” in celebration of World Press Freedom Day.
The event took place at Best Western Chatuchak Hotel on Kamphaeng Phet Road in Bangkok on Saturday (May 2)
Among the winners were media professionals from the Nation Group.
Chanapa Sornchittiyothin, a reporter from Krungthep Turakij, won first prize in the short video category under the theme “Life of a Media Worker.”
Sophon Susena, a photojournalist from Nation Photo, was selected as a finalist in the photography category with his image titled “In front — duty; right here — heart.”
Chanapa, also known as “Ping,” received praise from the judging panel for her short video’s depth, powerful narrative, emotional impact, and overall completeness in storytelling.
On stage, she shared that the idea came from her newsroom’s recent AI training sessions. She handled all aspects of the production herself — from planning and directing to editing — with support only in filming.
As for Sophon's photo, he explained it was taken during a major Pheu Thai Party congress amid the prime ministerial transition. The press crowd was intense, and the moment captured featured a female journalist conducting an interview while carrying her child on her shoulders, managing both a microphone and a camera simultaneously.
"It was a touching moment — a mother performing both roles at once, journalist and parent," Sophon shared.