Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce survey: Thai GDP growth forecast at 1.5-1.8% for 2025

Narongsak Phutthaprommongkhon, President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, commented on the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which have caused panic among exporters worldwide, particularly in China.

While Trump has given trading partners a 90-day negotiation period until July 9, 2025, Narongsak said it is unlikely that negotiations will conclude with all countries within this timeframe.

In a survey comparing the impacts of Trump's tariffs and the COVID-19 pandemic on trade, 39% of respondents felt that the US President’s measures had a significantly more severe impact than the pandemic. Moreover, 26% believed the tariffs were far more harmful than the pandemic.

The survey revealed that 45% of respondents felt the tariffs had already resulted in a considerable slowdown in trade, while 36% observed only a slight impact. Interestingly, 8% of respondents saw this as an opportunity to improve trade.