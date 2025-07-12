Bank of Thailand and private sector discuss impact of US tariff policy

On July 11, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) held a joint meeting with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) to evaluate the economic outlook and assess the potential impacts of US import tariff policies.

The JSCCIB delegation comprised Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries; Poj Aramwattananon, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Payong Srivanich, Chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

They were joined by BoT executives led by Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, along with Deputy Governors Roong Mallikamas (Financial Institutions Stability) and Piti Disyatat (Monetary Stability).

The meeting focused on analysing how recent US trade policies could affect various sectors of the Thai economy, especially manufacturing. The BoT and JSCCIB agreed to conduct further detailed discussions on sector-specific impacts and to develop short-term mitigation strategies.

The two sides also discussed ways to support businesses in adapting to the new global trade landscape and enhancing Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.



