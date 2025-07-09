Top BOT Candidate Pledges Independence Amidst Calls for Autonomy

Vitai Ratanakorn, one of the two shortlisted candidates for the next Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), has publicly affirmed his unwavering commitment to prioritising national interests and remaining entirely free from undue influence by any external group.

His statement follows a poignant appeal from a former central bank chief advocating for the position's political independence.

The Finance Minister is expected to propose one of the two shortlisted names to the Cabinet next week.

The debate over the central bank's autonomy intensified after Dr Tarisa Watanagase, a former BOT Governor, sent an open letter to the Minister of Finance on 8th July 2025.

In her letter, Dr Tarisa stressed the critical importance of selecting a candidate for the top banking role who is demonstrably independent of political influence.

