Thailand drafting new support plan for vulnerable businesses amid slowdown

Roong Mallikamas, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability at the BOT, said Thailand’s sluggish economic growth, coupled with rising global risks such as recent developments in the United States, has created an urgent need for a new wave of sustainable businesses and a renewed investment cycle—something the country has not seen in decades.

Liquidity alone, she stressed, is no longer sufficient.

To that end, the BOT, NESDC and the Finance Ministry are in discussions to develop targeted support that helps debtors adjust more effectively to volatile conditions. This effort includes integrating financial data from banks to thoroughly assess debtor vulnerabilities.

“The Finance Minister has personally instructed us to speak with commercial banks to determine the characteristics of businesses that are likely to survive—whether they need new products, access to new markets, or specific types of support. The banks also need clarity on what assurances they would require before lending to these groups,” Roong explained.

She said the initial focus will be on three pilot industries: tourism, food and agro-processing, and medical and wellness sectors.

Asked whether interest rate cuts could help, Roong said such measures could ease debt burdens and improve liquidity but warned they are not a panacea.

“A rate cut may ease some of the burden, but the Thai economy needs more than just liquidity. Our priority must be helping businesses adapt. Liquidity is one part of the puzzle, but not enough on its own to ensure survival,” she said.