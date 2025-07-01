Thai Cabinet Expands Debt Relief Programme to Cover 2 Million Accounts

Thailand's Cabinet has approved a significant expansion of the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief programme, extending assistance to an additional 1.8 million people across approximately 2 million loan accounts worth 310 billion baht in outstanding credit.

The enhanced scheme, announced on Tuesday, broadens eligibility criteria and increases settlement limits whilst extending the registration deadline until 30th September 2025



Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul confirmed the Cabinet's decision, emphasising the government's commitment to making financial assistance more accessible through three revised measures.

Expanded "Pay on Time, Keep Assets" Programme

The flagship measure now includes borrowers whose payments are more than 365 days overdue, as well as those with arrears of just 1-30 days who have previously restructured their debts.

