Finance Ministry to extend debt restructuring scheme beyond end of June

Those eligible will be exempt from interest payments for three years, and their installments will be reduced as follows:

50% of the usual payment in the first year

70% in the second year

90% in the third year

Final Settlement Terms to Become More Inclusive

For the Jai Pid Job measure, the threshold for non-performing loans (NPLs) will be raised:

From 5,000 baht to 10,000 baht for unsecured debts

Up to 30,000 baht for secured debts

Under this measure, eligible debtors will be allowed to pay just 10% of their outstanding balance, after which their loan account will be considered closed, Paopoom explained.

Strong Interest Prompts Extension

Paopoom added that the “You Fight, We Help” programme has received a strong response from the public. If the Cabinet approves the proposed changes, the scheme will be extended beyond 30 June.

