Finance Ministry to extend debt restructuring scheme beyond end of June

The Finance Ministry plans to adjust two key measures under the “You Fight, We Help” debt restructuring programme to offer greater support to borrowers, and to extend the scheme beyond its original end date of 30 June, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.
Paopoom stated that the ministry intends to revise the eligibility criteria for the programme’s key measures and will submit the proposed changes to the Cabinet for approval by next month, along with a request to extend the programme’s deadline.
The two central measures under the programme are:
For the Jai Trong Kong Sup measure, eligibility criteria will be adjusted. Instead of requiring a 30-day default, borrowers who have missed even a single payment (one-day default) will now qualify.
Eligible debtors include:
Those eligible will be exempt from interest payments for three years, and their installments will be reduced as follows:
For the Jai Pid Job measure, the threshold for non-performing loans (NPLs) will be raised:
Under this measure, eligible debtors will be allowed to pay just 10% of their outstanding balance, after which their loan account will be considered closed, Paopoom explained.
Paopoom added that the “You Fight, We Help” programme has received a strong response from the public. If the Cabinet approves the proposed changes, the scheme will be extended beyond 30 June.