Trump Tariff Hopes Fuel Thai Stock Rally, Funds Eye 18% Deal

The Thai stock market surged by over 40 points on Thursday, with investment funds and brokerage firms anticipating a positive outcome from US trade negotiations that could see tariffs on Thai goods reduced to 18%.

Market observers are now hopeful the SET Index could break through the 1,200-point mark if the deal concludes as expected, though some brokers are advising investors to consider taking profits after the rapid ascent.

The SET Index, on Thursday, closed sharply up by 40.48 points, reaching 1,198.11 points, an increase of 3.50%.

Trading volume amounted to 63,374.58 million baht. Institutional investors (funds) recorded net purchases of 1,073.60 million baht, while brokerage's own accounts saw net buys of 875.24 million baht.

Conversely, foreign investors posted net sales of 2,494.87 million baht, and domestic retail investors registered net sales of 4,443.72 million baht.

Chavinda Hanratanakool, president of the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC) and Managing Director of Krungthai Asset Management Plc. (KTAM), stated that the Thai stock index's strong 40-point rise since the beginning of the week stems from easing anxieties.

Investors are adopting a more positive outlook on Thai equities, which had previously fallen below fundamental values.

A key positive factor is the "Trump tariff" situation, with hopes that Thailand can successfully negotiate reduced tariffs.

This, coupled with increasing clarity in domestic politics – including the expected passage of the 2026 budget and potentially stable Q2/2025 financial results for listed companies—has reinstated optimism in the market.