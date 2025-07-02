Thai stocks rebound as court ruling eases political uncertainty

Vathan Jitsomnuk, Director of Strategy Analysis at Pi Securities, said that following the Constitutional Court’s ruling to temporarily suspend the Prime Minister from duties, the Thai stock market responded positively. He viewed this as a short-term recovery, potentially driven by expectations of possible changes on the horizon.

Previously, the Thai stock market had been weighed down by multiple negative factors, including the country’s sluggish economic growth of just 1–2%, the controversy surrounding the leaked audio clip, and the market’s generally pessimistic sentiment towards the political situation.

However, with news of the PM’s suspension, investors may now see a window of opportunity, fuelled by hopes of fresh developments that could follow a change in leadership. This situation is reminiscent of former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s brief suspension from duty, after which he returned to work as usual. The market is now closely watching to see whether the court’s final decision will lead to Paetongtarn’s reinstatement or a leadership change.

As for investment strategy, Vathun recommends gradually accumulating Thai stocks, particularly when the index is in the 1,050–1,060 range. One key reason is that Thai equities are currently attractively valued. The market’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio now stands at around 1.0x—a historically significant level where recoveries have often occurred. In fact, the Thai stock market has only traded at this level twice before: during the 1997 Tom Yum Kung financial crisis and the 2008 subprime crisis. This makes the current valuation an appealing entry point for long-term accumulation.

Gun Hathaisattha, Chief Investment Strategist and Economist at the Research Division of CGS-International Securities (Thailand), provided further insight into the Constitutional Court’s 7:2 decision regarding the Prime Minister’s position in connection with the leaked audio clip. The ruling effectively orders a temporary suspension from duty while awaiting a final verdict, which is expected to take around 1–3 months.

However, the court’s acceptance of the case and its decision to suspend the Prime Minister temporarily was largely anticipated by the market. The Thai stock market had already reacted to the political tension, with a decline seen last Friday amid concerns over possible protests and the court proceedings.

In terms of investment strategy, Gun suggested continuing to focus on commodity-related stocks, particularly oil stocks like PTTEP. Any price correction in this sector should be seen as a good buying opportunity. Similarly, the recent dip in banking stocks presents a favourable entry point, with KTB being particularly attractive.

He also sees the telecommunications sector as a good opportunity for accumulation. Based on recent auction activity, competition appears to have been relatively mild. Among these, ADVANC stands out as a promising stock worth monitoring closely.