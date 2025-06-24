KBank Research Flags Limited Financial Risk from Thai-Cambodian Tensions

KBank Research has recently published a report, "Summary of Financial Linkages Between Thailand and Cambodia in 3 Dimensions," presented by Kanjana Chokpaisansilp, head of Kasikorn Research Centre.

The report assesses the financial sector's exposure to Cambodia amidst ongoing close monitoring of the situation by various public and private sector agencies in Thailand.

KBank Research's initial findings suggest that Thailand's financial sector has limited direct linkages with Cambodia across three key dimensions:

1. Money Transfer and Payment Flow:

Electronic and digital money transfers between Thailand and Cambodia remain fully operational. Furthermore, hedging against foreign exchange (FX) risks for trade transactions between the two nations can be conducted via standard instruments.

This is primarily due to nearly 100% of international trade transactions being settled in US Dollars and Thai Baht, rather than the Cambodian Riel.

Data from Q1 2025 shows that approximately 68.6% of Thai export payments from Cambodian counterparts were received in US Dollars, with 31.3% in Thai Baht.

Conversely, 49.3% of Thai import payments to Cambodian suppliers were made in US Dollars, and 49.8% in Thai Baht.

Despite the effectiveness of FX hedging in mitigating some impacts, KBank Research acknowledges that other business concerns require close monitoring.

These include the liquidity of cash transactions, potential disruptions to trade and economic activities in border regions, and possible risks arising from Cambodian counterparties and businesses operating within Cambodia.

