Thailand readies economic measures amid rising Thai-Cambodian tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira convened an urgent meeting on Monday (June 23) with key representatives from both the public and private sectors to assess the potential economic fallout from rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and to prepare responsive measures.

“While the situation remains under control, as the economic steward, it is imperative that we are ready for every possible scenario — with both caution and speed,” Pichai said.

The emergency meeting focused on two main objectives: