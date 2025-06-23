Thailand readies economic measures amid rising Thai-Cambodian tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira convened an urgent meeting on Monday (June 23) with key representatives from both the public and private sectors to assess the potential economic fallout from rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and to prepare responsive measures.
“While the situation remains under control, as the economic steward, it is imperative that we are ready for every possible scenario — with both caution and speed,” Pichai said.
The emergency meeting focused on two main objectives:
The meeting welcomed proposals from all stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive response.
Pichai stressed that the meeting was a proactive measure and should not be interpreted as a hostile signal. “Thailand remains committed to peaceful solutions and constructive coexistence with our neighbours,” he said.
On the matter of Cambodian workers in Thailand, Pichai affirmed the government’s position that they should not leave the country unnecessarily. He emphasised their vital role in the Thai economy and reassured that the government would continue to protect and support them.
He concluded by thanking all sectors for responding promptly to the meeting and urged them to act with both precision and determination to preserve Thailand’s economic stability during this critical period.