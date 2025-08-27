Swedish defence minister affirms Thailand’s right to use Gripen jets and urges tension reduction

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has stated that Thailand is legally entitled to operate Gripen fighter jets for self-defence under international law, following the recent signing of a Gripen purchase agreement. He also encouraged both Thailand and Cambodia to ease tensions in the region.
Jonson highlighted that the deal will strengthen security cooperation and that Thailand’s use of Gripen is fully compliant with international law, provided the country adheres to its legal obligations. He added that the agreement’s offset provisions signed by Saab will have wider societal benefits, extending into education, research and development, and the agricultural sector.
Regarding the Thai-Cambodian situation, in which the Royal Thai Air Force has deployed Gripen aircraft, Jonson affirmed Sweden’s respect for Thailand’s self-defence operations. At the same time, he emphasised that both Thailand and Cambodia should work to de-escalate tensions and allow ASEAN observer committees to help reduce friction between the two countries.
The Swedish Defence Minister also noted the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, expressing pride in the presence of more than 80,000 Thai nationals living in Sweden and the more than 200,000 Swedes who travel to Thailand annually.