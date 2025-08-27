Swedish defence minister affirms Thailand’s right to use Gripen jets and urges tension reduction

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has stated that Thailand is legally entitled to operate Gripen fighter jets for self-defence under international law, following the recent signing of a Gripen purchase agreement. He also encouraged both Thailand and Cambodia to ease tensions in the region.

Jonson highlighted that the deal will strengthen security cooperation and that Thailand’s use of Gripen is fully compliant with international law, provided the country adheres to its legal obligations. He added that the agreement’s offset provisions signed by Saab will have wider societal benefits, extending into education, research and development, and the agricultural sector.