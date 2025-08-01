Sweden denies halting Gripen jet sales to Thailand

The Swedish Embassy in Thailand posted a statement on its Facebook page on Friday (August 1), in response to rumours regarding the Royal Thai Air Force's purchase of Gripen fighter jets.

The embassy clarified that there has been no decision to suspend further Gripen sales to Thailand.

Earlier the same day, a Cambodian media outlet claimed that the use of Gripen jets by the Royal Thai Air Force would cause issues in the process of purchasing a new fleet of Gripen aircraft after the Thai Air Force used its Gripen jets to conduct operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdee Phatthanakul, the Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, is scheduled to sign a contract for the purchase of four additional Gripen fighter jets between August 23 and 27.