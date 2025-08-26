Thai foreign minister visits Saab headquarters in Sweden after Gripen jet deal

Johansson emphasised that the offset policy linked to the Thai Gripen purchase will focus initially on technology transfer and knowledge-sharing in system integration. This will allow Thailand to link its various platforms, including naval vessels, airborne early warning aircraft, and Gripen fighters.

He praised the collaboration with Thai industry and the Royal Thai Air Force, saying he was impressed by Thailand’s working approach and believed Sweden could also learn from its partner.

Further cooperation will cover aircraft maintenance, upgrades to airborne early warning systems, and educational exchanges enabling Thai engineers to study aerospace technology in Sweden.

In the long term, Saab plans to establish a research and development office in Thailand. This will allow Thai engineers to develop and integrate their own software into aircraft, as Saab designs its jets for user-driven software enhancement, including artificial intelligence applications.

The move marks a long-term commitment to bilateral defence and technology cooperation between Saab and Thailand.