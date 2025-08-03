Liverpool most popular among Thais, Buriram United tops Thai League support

SUNDAY, AUGUST 03, 2025

Liverpool continues to dominate as the most popular Premier League club among Thai football fans, while Buriram United remains the most supported team in the Thai League, according to a recent survey.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) conducted the survey between July 29 and August 1, sampling 2,500 respondents aged 15 and above across all regions, educational backgrounds, occupations and income levels.

The results from the survey titled "English Premier League 2025–2026 and Thai League 1 Season 2025–2026" are as follows.

Premier League viewership among Thais:

  • 55.72% said they do not follow the league at all
  • 35.48% follow it occasionally
  • 8.80% follow it regularly

Top 5 most popular Premier League clubs:

  • Liverpool – 42.73%
  • Manchester United – 22.67%
  • Chelsea – 10.12%
  • Arsenal – 8.95%
  • Manchester City – 3.88%

Premier League viewing via True Visions (past season):

  • 71.09% had not subscribed
  • 14.63% subscribed specifically to watch the Premier League
  • 11.47% subscribed for other content
  • 2.81% gave no answer

If True Visions loses broadcast rights and Monomax gains them next season:

  • 65.05% said they would continue using True Visions and not subscribe to Monomax
  • 27.34% would use both True Visions and Monomax
  • 5.88% would cancel True Visions and switch to Monomax
  • 1.73% would cancel True Visions and not subscribe to any new service

Future intent to subscribe to Monomax for Premier League coverage:

  • 81.57% said they would not subscribe
  • 12.71% were undecided
  • 2.92% already subscribed
  • 2.80% said they definitely would subscribe

Thai League 1 (BYD Sealion 6 League 1) viewership:

  • 56.92% do not follow the league
  • 38.20% follow occasionally
  • 4.88% follow regularly

Top 5 most popular Thai League 1 clubs:

  • Buriram United – 34.17%
  • Port FC – 16.43%
  • Muangthong United – 8.73%
  • BG Pathum United – 4.74%
  • Chonburi FC – 4.64%
