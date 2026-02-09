Full version: NACC faults 44 ex–Move Forward MPs, to Supreme Court in 30 days

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously found 44 former Move Forward Party MPs — including Pita Limjaroenrat — to have committed a serious breach of ethical standards over their joint submission of a draft bill to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The NACC said the proposal conflicted with the constitution and was aimed at reducing protections for the monarchy. It said the conduct reflected a failure to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State, a failure to protect the monarchy, and actions that caused damage to the dignity of holding public office.

The commission resolved to forward the matter, along with its opinion, to the Supreme Court for adjudication within 30 days from the date of the resolution.

On February 9, 2026, Surapong Intrathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC and spokesperson for the NACC Office, announced the outcome of a full-board meeting on the inquiry into Pita Limjaroenrat, a former Move Forward MP, and 43 others — a total of 44 people — in connection with their co-sponsorship of a draft bill to amend the Criminal Code, Section 112.

Surapong said the inquiry panel had gathered evidence and completed its fact-finding file before submitting it to the NACC board for consideration on the same day. He said the process took longer than initially scheduled because all 44 accused individuals filed objections against the inquiry panel and lodged multiple petitions of a similar nature, which had to be considered alongside the board’s adjudication of the file.