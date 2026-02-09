Full version: NACC faults 44 ex–Move Forward MPs, to Supreme Court in 30 days

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously found 44 former Move Forward Party MPs — including Pita Limjaroenrat — to have committed a serious breach of ethical standards over their joint submission of a draft bill to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.
The NACC said the proposal conflicted with the constitution and was aimed at reducing protections for the monarchy. It said the conduct reflected a failure to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State, a failure to protect the monarchy, and actions that caused damage to the dignity of holding public office.
The commission resolved to forward the matter, along with its opinion, to the Supreme Court for adjudication within 30 days from the date of the resolution.
On February 9, 2026, Surapong Intrathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC and spokesperson for the NACC Office, announced the outcome of a full-board meeting on the inquiry into Pita Limjaroenrat, a former Move Forward MP, and 43 others — a total of 44 people — in connection with their co-sponsorship of a draft bill to amend the Criminal Code, Section 112.
Surapong said the inquiry panel had gathered evidence and completed its fact-finding file before submitting it to the NACC board for consideration on the same day. He said the process took longer than initially scheduled because all 44 accused individuals filed objections against the inquiry panel and lodged multiple petitions of a similar nature, which had to be considered alongside the board’s adjudication of the file.
The commission said the proposal showed an intention to reduce protections for the monarchy through the legislative process. It said this demonstrated a failure to uphold and maintain the democratic system with the King as Head of State, a failure to protect the monarchy, and conduct that undermined the dignity of holding public office.
The board also noted that while the right to propose legislation is guaranteed to MPs under the constitution, the content of a draft bill must still be assessed for constitutional compliance. In this case, the secretary-general of the House of Representatives had already raised objections about the bill’s content under the House meeting regulations (B.E. 2562), Rules 111 and 112, but the 44 accused nonetheless insisted on submitting the draft for parliamentary consideration.
He added that all accused submitted written rebuttals and requested to provide additional oral explanations to the inquiry panel. In the interests of justice, the panel allowed every accused person who wished to do so to give an oral explanation, requiring a detailed and careful review of both the facts and the law.
The NACC board unanimously resolved that the conduct of Pita Limjaroenrat, listed as accused person No. 1, and the former Move Forward MPs listed as accused persons No. 2 to No. 44, who jointly submitted the draft bill to amend the Criminal Code (No. …) B.E. …, contained provisions inconsistent with or contrary to the constitution and amounted to a serious breach of ethical standards.
The NACC concluded that the actions of all 44 accused were carried out with joint intent and could not be separated on an individual basis, in line with Constitutional Court decision No. 3/2567, dated January 31, 2024.
Following the resolution, the NACC decided to forward the case file and its opinion to the Supreme Court to determine whether the conduct of the 44 accused constituted a serious breach of ethical standards, with submission required within 30 days from the date of the decision.