Seven Southern provinces still flooded, 100K households affected

Theerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), revealed on Friday (December 5) that following the monitoring of the Southern flood situation, there are currently ongoing flood situations in 7 provinces in the South: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Yala.

The floods affect a total of 29 districts, 118 subdistricts, and 620 villages, impacting 102,445 households and 282,651 people.