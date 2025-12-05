Seven Southern provinces still flooded, 100K households affected

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2025

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and partner agencies have mobilised integrated forces to deliver flood relief to affected residents in Thailand's South, working to ease the impact on communities.

  • Flooding is ongoing in 7 southern provinces: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Yala.
  • The floods have impacted a total of 102,445 households and 282,651 people across 29 districts.
  • Despite the widespread impact, water levels are reported to be decreasing in most of the affected provinces.
  • The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is providing relief by distributing supplies, cleaning areas, and draining floodwaters.

Theerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), revealed on Friday (December 5) that following the monitoring of the Southern flood situation, there are currently ongoing flood situations in 7 provinces in the South: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Yala.

The floods affect a total of 29 districts, 118 subdistricts, and 620 villages, impacting 102,445 households and 282,651 people.

Details are as follows:

  • Surat Thani Province: Affected 5 districts (Khian Sa, Phrasaeng, Ban Na San, Phunphin, and Ban Na Doem), 14 subdistricts, and 46 villages, impacting 824 households. The water level is decreasing.
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat Province: Affected 7 districts (Cha-uat, Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Hua Sai, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom, and Chian Yai), 27 subdistricts, and 139 villages, impacting 21,880 households. The water level is decreasing.
  • Trang Province: Affected 2 districts (Kantang and Mueang), 19 subdistricts, and 132 villages, impacting 3,274 households. The water level is decreasing.
  • Phatthalung Province: Affected 6 districts (Mueang, Khuan Khanun, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaew, Pak Phayun, and Pa Bon), 11 subdistricts, and 39 villages, impacting 5,281 households. The water level is decreasing.
  • Songkhla Province: Affected 4 districts (Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sathing Phra, and Singhanakhon), 38 subdistricts, and 251 villages, impacting 69,016 households. The water level is decreasing.
  • Pattani Province: The situation remains in 2 districts (Nong Chik and Mueang), 4 subdistricts, and 5 villages, impacting 734 households. The situation has already subsided.
  • Yala Province: The situation remains in 3 districts (Mueang, Raman, and Yaha), 5 subdistricts, and 8 villages, impacting 1,436 households. The water level is decreasing.

Assistance and Relief Operations

The DDPM and its network agencies have integrated their efforts to assist the affected residents in the southern flood areas to alleviate their suffering.

Key relief activities include:

  • Mobilising personnel for cleaning and garbage collection in key areas to restore them to normal conditions.
  • Distributing necessary items, relief bags, and Royal-sponsored relief bags.
  • Preparing boxed meals and producing clean drinking water.
  • Installing water pumps and flood relief vehicles to speed up the drainage of stagnant water.
  • Providing financial compensation to the public in accordance with established regulations and laws.
