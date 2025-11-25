JKN Executive Exit Spurs Crypto Rumours Amid $92 Million Debt Crisis

Thailand's stock market is rocked by reports suggesting Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip has fled to Mexico, converting billions of baht into cryptocurrency, compounding investor fears.

The Thai stock market has been thrown into renewed turmoil following unverified but widespread reports that Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, the influential former founder and major shareholder of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (JKN), has departed the country for Mexico.

The speculation suggests Jakkaphong converted approximately 6 billion baht (about $185.25 million USD) into cryptocurrency, leaving behind an outstanding debenture debt of over 3 billion baht (about $92.63 million USD).

This development severely undermines JKN’s already fragile corporate rehabilitation process and has dealt a fresh blow to confidence across the mid- and small-cap stock sectors.

According to Anchalee Sabuysuk, finance reporter at Krungthep Turakij, analysts across the financial sector "unanimously speculated that [Jakkaphong] may well have already travelled abroad," given the unresolved debt burden.

This news has only intensified the existing volatility in the Thai equity market.