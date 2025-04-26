JKN Board Backs Anne Jakkaphong Despite Penalty Ruling

The board of directors at JKN Global Group has resolved that Chief Executive Officer Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip will remain in her executive role, stating that she does not currently lack the necessary qualifications.

This decision comes in the wake of a notification from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) regarding civil penalties.

Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, CEO and managing director of JKN, announced the board's decision following a meeting held on Friday.

The SEC had informed JKN that its Civil Penalty Committee (CPC) had resolved to impose civil penalties on both the company and Mr. Jakkaphong in his capacity as the individual responsible for the company's operations.

The JKN board has indicated its intention to accept the civil penalties levied against the company. However, given that JKN is currently undergoing business rehabilitation, and the fine is not considered part of its regular business activities, the company will seek permission from the Central Bankruptcy Court to facilitate payment.

