JKN Board Backs Anne Jakkaphong Despite Penalty Ruling

The board of directors at JKN Global Group has resolved that Chief Executive Officer Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip will remain in her executive role, stating that she does not currently lack the necessary qualifications.
This decision comes in the wake of a notification from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) regarding civil penalties.
Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, CEO and managing director of JKN, announced the board's decision following a meeting held on Friday.
The SEC had informed JKN that its Civil Penalty Committee (CPC) had resolved to impose civil penalties on both the company and Mr. Jakkaphong in his capacity as the individual responsible for the company's operations.
The JKN board has indicated its intention to accept the civil penalties levied against the company. However, given that JKN is currently undergoing business rehabilitation, and the fine is not considered part of its regular business activities, the company will seek permission from the Central Bankruptcy Court to facilitate payment.
Regarding the penalties against Jakkaphong personally, the board emphasised that this is a matter pertaining to her as an individual.
They highlighted her consistent and crucial role in driving the company's operations and, importantly, her significant contribution to the business rehabilitation plan, which was submitted to the official receiver on April 4th, 2025.
The directors believe her continued leadership is vital for the successful implementation of this plan.
Furthermore, the board noted that the civil penalty measures determined by the CPC do not constitute a final order that would legally disqualify Jakkaphong from serving as a director or executive in a listed company or a securities firm.
Consequently, the board concluded that Jakkaphong currently retains the full legal right to hold her positions as director, authorised signatory director, member of the nomination and remuneration committee, chairman of the executive committee, chief executive officer, and managing director of the company.
In addition, the board stated that they found no other grounds to suggest that Jakkaphong, as a director and the company's most senior executive, lacks the necessary trustworthiness to continue in her roles, as outlined in the SEC's regulations concerning the suitability of directors and executives.
Therefore, in the best interests of all stakeholders, the JKN board has resolved to maintain Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip in her existing positions until a final legal ruling is issued on the matter.
The company has stated that it will provide further updates through the Stock Exchange of Thailand's information disclosure system should there be any changes or significant developments.