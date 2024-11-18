JKN risks SET delisting for delayed filing of Q1 financial statement

Initially, the SET has temporarily suspended trade and marked “non-compliance” on JKN shares until the company eliminates the grounds for delisting and repossesses its qualifications in order to resume trading within a specified deadline.

The SET will give JKN two years from November 18, 2024, to comply. After the end of the period, if JKN is unable to do so, the SET will propose to its board of governors that it consider delisting accordingly, it warned.