JKN risks SET delisting for delayed filing of Q1 financial statement

JKN has delayed submission of its 1Q/2024 financial statement over the past six months, since May 15, according to an SET notice on Monday.
Initially, the SET has temporarily suspended trade and marked “non-compliance” on JKN shares until the company eliminates the grounds for delisting and repossesses its qualifications in order to resume trading within a specified deadline.
The SET will give JKN two years from November 18, 2024, to comply. After the end of the period, if JKN is unable to do so, the SET will propose to its board of governors that it consider delisting accordingly, it warned.
According to the Settrade website, JKN witnessed net profits in the first three quarters last year, including 59.84 million baht in the first quarter, 61.65 million baht in the second quarter and 19.75 million in the third quarter.
However, the company faced a huge loss of 2.26 billion baht in the fourth quarter.