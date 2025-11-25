Court issues arrest warrant for "Anne Jakkaphong" over 30 million baht fraud

Bangkok South Municipal Court held a hearing on Tuesday (November 25) in a fraud case filed by Dr Raweewat Maschamadol against JKN Global Group Public Company Limited and its CEO, Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, known as Anne Jakkaphong, as the first and second defendants. The case involves allegations of joint fraud.
The plaintiff claims that between July 24 and August 8, 2023, the defendants deceived him by making false statements and concealing crucial information.
The defendants allegedly invited the plaintiff to invest in debentures issued by JKN Global Group, despite knowing that the company would not be able to repay the investment on time due to financial difficulties.
The plaintiff further alleges that the defendants obtained 30 million baht from him, causing significant financial damage. Raweewat seeks compensation under Section 341 of the Penal Code.
The court found merit in the plaintiff's claims and accepted the case for trial. During the proceedings, the second defendant, Jakkaphong, was granted temporary release. The court also allowed the trial to proceed in absentia.
After hearing evidence from both parties, the court set a date for the verdict. However, when the hearing date arrived, Jakkaphong failed to appear in court without providing any reason. The court considered this as an attempt to evade the legal process and issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong.
Additionally, the bail guarantor failed to deliver Jakkaphong as required by the terms of the bail agreement, and the court imposed a fine on the guarantor, as per the agreement, with payment due within 15 days from today.
The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 26, 2025, at 9.30am.
In a related development, the Thai stock market has been thrown into turmoil following unverified reports that Jakkaphong has left the country for Mexico. Speculation suggests that Jakkaphong converted around 6 billion baht (approximately US$185.25 million) into cryptocurrency, leaving behind an outstanding debenture debt of over 3 billion baht (approximately US$92.63 million).
This situation has further destabilised JKN’s already struggling corporate rehabilitation efforts and shaken confidence in the mid- and small-cap stock sectors.
Anne Jakkaphong is a prominent Thai transgender businesswoman who previously served as the CEO of the Miss Universe Organisation. As of 2020, she was ranked 149th among Thailand's wealthiest individuals and is considered the wealthiest transgender woman in Thailand and Asia, ranking third globally in terms of net worth.