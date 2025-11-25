Court issues arrest warrant for "Anne Jakkaphong" over 30 million baht fraud

The plaintiff further alleges that the defendants obtained 30 million baht from him, causing significant financial damage. Raweewat seeks compensation under Section 341 of the Penal Code.

The court found merit in the plaintiff's claims and accepted the case for trial. During the proceedings, the second defendant, Jakkaphong, was granted temporary release. The court also allowed the trial to proceed in absentia.

After hearing evidence from both parties, the court set a date for the verdict. However, when the hearing date arrived, Jakkaphong failed to appear in court without providing any reason. The court considered this as an attempt to evade the legal process and issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong.

Additionally, the bail guarantor failed to deliver Jakkaphong as required by the terms of the bail agreement, and the court imposed a fine on the guarantor, as per the agreement, with payment due within 15 days from today.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 26, 2025, at 9.30am.