Anne Jakkaphong met the President of El Salvador to plan Miss Universe in November
Anne Jakrapong Jakrajutatip, Chairwoman and CEO of JKN Global Group, met with the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to discuss hosting the 72nd Miss Universe competition in November 2023.
The government of El Salvador allocated a budget of approximately 400 million Thai Baht to be the host of this event, aiming to promote tourism in El Salvador. The country is known for its beautiful coastline, natural landscapes with volcanoes, and unique coffee.
This event is expected to attract tourists from around the world, offering them a unique experience in El Salvador.
Anne Jakrapong expressed her gratitude to President Bukele and the government of El Salvador for their warm welcome at the National Palace of El Salvador. The President and his government have shown full confidence in supporting the organization of Miss Universe in order to impress the participants and viewers from over 100 countries worldwide.
This event, which has a history of more than 70 years, not only promotes tourism effectively but also supports women's leadership globally, serving as a source of inspiration for people worldwide.