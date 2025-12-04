Second Army uncovers evidence of Cambodian forces planting landmines

A report from the Second Army Area revealed on Thursday (December 4) that new PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, a prohibited weapon under the Ottawa Convention, were found in the Thai–Cambodian border area.
The discovery follows the collection of solid evidence indicating that Cambodian forces had planted the mines, which aligns with training footage from June 8, showing Cambodian military personnel practicing landmine deployment.
By comparing photographs and video footage, it was confirmed that the same soldiers appeared in both the training clips and in images of landmines being buried in Thai territory.
Specific matching details, including uniforms, field equipment, and distinguishing features such as scars and personal items, verified that these were active military personnel, not civilians, and the mines were newly planted, not remnants from the past.
The findings highlight a serious violation of the Ottawa Convention, specifically Article 1, which prohibits the use, development, production, and storage of anti-personnel mines, and Article 5, which mandates signatory states to clear and refrain from adding new mines to their territory.
"The planting of new landmines in Thai territory is a clear violation of international humanitarian principles, directly threatening the lives of civilians and personnel working in the area," the Second Army Area said.
The Second Army Area has called for Cambodia to immediately cease all landmine planting activities, allow joint inspections of the area, and provide accurate information to the international community.
Thailand remains committed to international humanitarian principles, human rights, and maintaining peaceful relations with neighbouring countries to ensure stability in the border region and beyond, it added.