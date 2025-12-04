Second Army uncovers evidence of Cambodian forces planting landmines

A report from the Second Army Area revealed on Thursday (December 4) that new PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, a prohibited weapon under the Ottawa Convention, were found in the Thai–Cambodian border area.

The discovery follows the collection of solid evidence indicating that Cambodian forces had planted the mines, which aligns with training footage from June 8, showing Cambodian military personnel practicing landmine deployment.

By comparing photographs and video footage, it was confirmed that the same soldiers appeared in both the training clips and in images of landmines being buried in Thai territory.