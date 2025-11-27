October cross-border trade hits 146.6 billion; Cambodia still sees 99% decline

The Department of International Trade (DIT) reported that cross-border trade in October 2025 amounted to 146,648 million baht, an increase of 4.2%. This brings the total cross-border trade to 1.63 trillion baht for the first 10 months of the year, growing by 7.7%. However, Cambodia saw a sharp drop of 99.9%, mainly due to the closure of border checkpoints. Similarly, Myanmar saw a decline of 16.7% due to continued export-import controls.
Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of International Trade, Ministry of Commerce, explained that cross-border trade in October 2025 had a total value of 146,648 million baht, with exports valued at 74,913 million baht, a decrease of 2.5%, and imports at 71,735 million baht, an increase of 12.3%, resulting in a trade surplus of 3,178 million baht.
For the first 10 months of 2025 (January to October), the total cross-border trade reached 1.63 trillion baht, an increase of 7.7%, with exports at 913,387 million baht, up 4.7%, and imports at 718,189 million baht, up 11.7%, resulting in a trade surplus of 195,197 million baht.
For the four neighbouring countries, in October 2025, cross-border trade reached 65,334 million baht, a decrease of 17.5%. Exports were 36,088 million baht, a drop of 25.4%, while imports stood at 29,246 million baht, a decrease of 5.3%, resulting in a trade surplus of 6,842 million baht.
Key exported products included diesel (2,539 million baht), computers and other equipment (1,306 million baht), and other refined oil (1,113 million baht).
For the first 10 months of 2025, cross-border trade in the South amounted to 766,465 million baht, a decrease of 6.2%, with exports at 449,580 million baht, down 10.1%, and imports at 316,885 million baht, up 0.1%.
Cross-border trade to third countries in October 2025 was valued at 81,314 million baht, up 32.2%. Exports stood at 38,825 million baht, up 36.1%, and imports at 42,489 million baht, up 28.8%.
Key countries involved:
Key exported products included hard disk drives (10,350 million baht), other rubber products (2,925 million baht), and TSNR rubber (2,102 million baht).
For the first 10 months of 2025, trade with third countries reached 865,111 million baht, up 23.9%, with exports at 463,807 million baht, up 24.6%, and imports at 401,304 million baht, up 23.0%.
Arada Fuangtong mentioned that in October 2025, cross-border trade expanded again, marking a 32.2% growth from the previous quarter. The strongest growth was seen in China, Singapore, and Vietnam, with increases of 26.6%, 80.7%, and 29.2%, respectively. The electronics sector remains strong, driven by global demand, along with continuous investment in electronics and data centres in Thailand. Rubber products also saw good growth, including synthetic rubber, smoked rubber sheets, and gloves.
For cross-border trade with Cambodia, trade fell sharply by 99.9% due to security concerns and border checkpoint restrictions between Thailand and Cambodia. Similarly, trade with Myanmar dropped by 16.7% due to ongoing export-import controls between the two countries.
The Ministry of Commerce urges more coordination between public and private sectors to improve and expand cross-border trade opportunities, especially in the electronics and rubber industries. The current decline in trade with Cambodia and Myanmar will need urgent policy adjustments and renewed efforts to ease trade restrictions.