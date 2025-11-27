October cross-border trade hits 146.6 billion; Cambodia still sees 99% decline

Breakdown of cross-border trade with neighbouring countries in October

For the four neighbouring countries, in October 2025, cross-border trade reached 65,334 million baht, a decrease of 17.5%. Exports were 36,088 million baht, a drop of 25.4%, while imports stood at 29,246 million baht, a decrease of 5.3%, resulting in a trade surplus of 6,842 million baht.

Malaysia: The highest trade value at 27,260 million baht, an increase of 9.6%

Laos: 24,110 million baht, an increase of 6.3%

Myanmar: 13,954 million baht, a decrease of 16.7%

Cambodia: 9 million baht, a decrease of 99.9%

Key exported products included diesel (2,539 million baht), computers and other equipment (1,306 million baht), and other refined oil (1,113 million baht).

For the first 10 months of 2025, cross-border trade in the South amounted to 766,465 million baht, a decrease of 6.2%, with exports at 449,580 million baht, down 10.1%, and imports at 316,885 million baht, up 0.1%.



Cross-border trade with third countries: October 2025

Cross-border trade to third countries in October 2025 was valued at 81,314 million baht, up 32.2%. Exports stood at 38,825 million baht, up 36.1%, and imports at 42,489 million baht, up 28.8%.

Key countries involved:

China: 43,011 million baht, up 28.2%

Singapore: 14,755 million baht, up 64.8%

Vietnam: 7,778 million baht, up 52.0%

Key exported products included hard disk drives (10,350 million baht), other rubber products (2,925 million baht), and TSNR rubber (2,102 million baht).

For the first 10 months of 2025, trade with third countries reached 865,111 million baht, up 23.9%, with exports at 463,807 million baht, up 24.6%, and imports at 401,304 million baht, up 23.0%.