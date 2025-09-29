Thai border trade plunges 23.6% in August, Cambodia collapses 99.9%

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said combined border and transit trade in August 2025 totalled 150.13 billion baht, down 3.1% from a year earlier. Exports stood at 75.05 billion baht, while imports rose 12.2% to 75.07 billion baht, resulting in a trade deficit of 18 million baht for the month.

In the first eight months of 2025, combined border and transit trade amounted to 1.33 trillion baht, up 9.2% year-on-year. Exports rose 7.6% to 763.53 billion baht, while imports increased 11.4% to 574.86 billion baht, leaving Thailand with a surplus of 188.66 billion baht.