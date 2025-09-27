Thailand and South Korea Race to Seal Major Free Trade Deal Amid Global Uncertainty



Thailand and South Korea are rushing to finalise a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with negotiators targeting a successful conclusion to be announced during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Seoul in October 2025.

The talks have progressed rapidly, with 19 out of 24 chapters already agreed upon. However, crucial areas remain, including detailed negotiations on trade in goods, services, investment, and digital commerce.

Should the deal be successful, it is projected to be a significant windfall for Thailand, with preliminary studies indicating a rise in GDP of 0.32 to 0.44%.

Crucially, it could see the value of Thai exports to South Korea skyrocket by 40 to 77%, with agricultural and food products expected to be the main beneficiaries.

The Thai government is accelerating its push for new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to counter global trade risks, including the impact of protectionist measures like the 'Trump tariff' in the US.

The Department of Trade Negotiations, under the Ministry of Commerce, has prioritised the conclusion of three major deals this year: the FTAs with the European Union and South Korea, and the ASEAN-Canada agreement.