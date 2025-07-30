LG Subscribe Host Award Ceremony to Celebrates Its Leadership in Home Appliance Subscription Business, Poised for Continued Strong Growth in APAC

As the world's first and only provider of comprehensive home appliance subscription services covering everything from small devices to major appliances, LG has revolutionized the consumer electronics landscape. The company's winning formula—combining premium products, expert maintenance services, and flexible payment plans—has struck a powerful chord with consumers throughout South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

To support this growing demand, LG has implemented extensive training programs for its sales representatives, equipping them with in-depth product knowledge and service expertise. This ensures customers can make informed decisions that align with their lifestyle needs and budget considerations—particularly appealing to younger consumers who prioritize experience and convenience over ownership.

Additionally, LG is preparing to expand its business to meet consumer demand. Recently, LG opened three comprehensive LG Subscribe centers in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Hat Yai, Songkhla, with plans to open a total of 6 centers within a year. The company also aims to expand its LG Subscribe retail network from the current 30 locations to 150 nationwide, targeting more than 30,000 users by the end of the year. All these efforts are aimed at establishing LG Subscribe as the leader in providing new options that offer value and convenience in using home appliances for consumers in today's Subscription Era, delivering on the promise that "LG has Everything, Good Product, Good Price, Good Care."

For more details about LG Subscribe, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/subscribe/ or contact the LG Information Center at 02-057-5757.



