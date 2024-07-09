South Korea, Thailand launch first round of talks for trade deal

The South Korean delegation, led by Deputy Minister for FTA Negotiations Roh Keon-ki, plans to discuss related matters with his counterpart, Chotima Iemsawasdikul, in Bangkok through Thursday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

An EPA is intended to establish a mutually beneficial trade network with partner nations beyond the simple market opening, though it covers a smaller scope of areas compared with a traditional free trade agreement.

Seoul and Bangkok declared the launch of negotiations in March.