Housing donations for anniversary of South Korea - Thailand diplomatic relations

This is the second time that ROKA has carried out the project overseas, following last year in Mexico, and this time, it was more meaningful with the Share Sarangbat Organization joining as a sponsor.

The protagonist of the event held in Ayutthaya on September 20 was PVT. Peng Bumrungrad (93 years old), served on the HTMS Tachin during the Korean War and performed maritime security operations on the Eastern Coast of Korea. After returning to Korea, he was discharged as a Lieutenant in 1954 and PVT. Sawap Poommadua (90 years old) from Nonthaburi, participated in security and reconstruction activities near the end of the Korean War.

PVT. Tawi Juntrabud (90 years old), the protagonist of the Khon Kaen event on September 21, participated in the 1st batch of the Korean War, played an important role as a signal corpsman in Operation Pyongyang Advancement, the Battle of Sangju and Mungyeong province and the Battle of Hwacheon.

At the completion ceremony for PVT. Peng, the Korean traditional music instructor of the Korean Cultural Center and Samulnori class students performed Seoljanggu Gilnori and ‘Milyang Arirang’ on gayageum to add excitement to the party.

At the ceremony for Tawi, Seoljanggu Gilnolri and Jindo drum dance was performed as a congratulatory performance.

All these veterans' houses were older than 30 years old, and they experienced inconveniences such as a roof leak during the rainy season. However, this project fulfilled these veterans’ wishes by constructing and remodelling their houses as well as donating various Korean electric appliances.

Tawi said, “Seeing Korean soldiers after a long time reminds me and my comrades who fought together and filled with emotions”. He also said, “I was deeply moved by the kindness shown by the Republic of Korea Army for visiting a distant country, They did not forget us even after more than 70 years.”

During the event, Sergeant Park Tae-jun, a Korean citizen residing in Thailand and the grandson of a Korean War veteran, who is serving in the 22nd Division, personally placed a flower necklace on the Thai veteran. It was a meaningful moment when Thailand's veteran soldiers and Korea's new-generation soldiers met, symbolizing that Thailand and Korea were one.

Share Sarangbat Organization, an incorporated association that sponsors the 'Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari Project’ in Thailand, is an NGO that has obtained special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council.

It provides support and shares love through various projects based on domestic and overseas branches for areas in need such as child sponsorship, emergency relief support, and education support.

Major General Go, Army Human Resource Commander, said, “The ROKA is pursuing various policies to honour the sacrifice and dedication of our senior comrades as much as possible”.

He added, " The Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari Project in Thailand was launched to repay the noble sacrifices of the veterans who fought 70 years ago for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea."

The ROKA plans to continue to implement the ‘'Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari Project’ to convey gratitude and respect without forgetting the veterans who devoted and sacrificed themselves for the country.