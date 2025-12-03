Nattapol accelerates talks on Cambodia evacuation plan

Gen Nattapol addressed the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border on Wednesday (December 3), stating that three key actions are currently underway: demining operations, the installation of temporary boundary markers at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan in the Khok Sung district of Sa Kaeo, and the construction of a border fence at Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
Progress is being made on all fronts, and he reiterated that Thailand will not tolerate any encroachment on its sovereignty by Cambodia.
When asked about a planned meeting with General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, regarding the General Border Committee (GBC) and the evacuation of Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan, Nattapol said that demining has been completed at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, with only some tasks remaining at Ban Nong Chan.
After these are finished, temporary boundary markers will be installed, which is expected to be completed before the New Year.
He emphasised the importance of coordinating both sites to complete the work at the same time.
The images of the temporary markers will be presented for review at a Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting before the GBC meeting.
The GBC will then discuss how to handle the Cambodian nationals encroaching on Thai territory. Both meetings are expected to take place in early 2026.
Regarding the timeline for parliament dissolution, scheduled for January 31, 2026, he confirmed that he would expedite the process. However, even if parliament is dissolved, the caretaker government can still continue operations, particularly concerning national security, and the public need not be concerned.
He assured that the process is ongoing without any conflicts.
The minister also addressed the issue of military readiness, stating that Thailand must always be prepared for all situations.
While the security policy aims for peace, Thailand must remain ready to defend its sovereignty and national interests in case of any encroachment, assuring the public that the government is prepared for all eventualities.
When asked about the Prime Minister’s visit to Surin Province to meet with local governors, village heads, and officials from the Ministry of the Interior, Nattapol clarified that the visit is focused on assessing readiness, not initiating any military actions.
He emphasised that there are no signs of escalation, but the government remains vigilant, especially in light of provocative actions from Cambodian forces at the border.
He also commented on Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow’s participation in the Ottawa Treaty meeting (Mine Ban Treaty), noting that progress is expected following the submission of the issue in August.
He expressed hope that results would begin to emerge from the ongoing search for the truth.