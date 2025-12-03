Nattapol accelerates talks on Cambodia evacuation plan

After these are finished, temporary boundary markers will be installed, which is expected to be completed before the New Year.

He emphasised the importance of coordinating both sites to complete the work at the same time.

The images of the temporary markers will be presented for review at a Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting before the GBC meeting.

The GBC will then discuss how to handle the Cambodian nationals encroaching on Thai territory. Both meetings are expected to take place in early 2026.

Regarding the timeline for parliament dissolution, scheduled for January 31, 2026, he confirmed that he would expedite the process. However, even if parliament is dissolved, the caretaker government can still continue operations, particularly concerning national security, and the public need not be concerned.

He assured that the process is ongoing without any conflicts.

The minister also addressed the issue of military readiness, stating that Thailand must always be prepared for all situations.