Hino Extends Support to Southern Thailand with Free Post-Flood Truck Inspection

Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd. is committed to supporting communities affected by the recent flooding in several southern provinces through the initiative “HINO WE CARE – Hino Stands with You in the Southern Flood Crisis.” Led by Mr. Day Yingchol and Mr. Yasumitsu Tanaka, Executive Vice President, together with management and employee volunteers, the company delivered essential relief supplies—including drinking water, dried food, daily necessities, and medical items—to help ease the hardship and support initial recovery efforts for affected residents.

In addition to community assistance, Hino places strong importance on supporting business operators and customers whose trucks have been impacted by the flood. The company has introduced a special after-sales service measure under the campaign “Hino Cares, We Stand Together.” Customers are entitled to a free post-flood truck inspection with 100% labor cost waived, ensuring their vehicles return to safe and reliable operation as quickly as possible. The service covers key vehicle systems, including the engine, braking system, drivetrain, and electrical components. Customers will also receive special discounts on parts, including lubricants and chemical products, PTO installation kits, accessories, and batteries. All services are performed by certified professional Hino technicians at participating Hino Authorized Service Centers nationwide, ensuring every truck is restored to optimal performance and safety.